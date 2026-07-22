Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 49,594 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,468,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

ITW opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $260.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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