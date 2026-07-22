Andra AP fonden Sells 37,778 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of F5 worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,042,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $392,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $408.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $398.31 and its 200 day moving average is $327.04. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here