AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 91,357 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AngioDynamics worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts: Sign Up

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.37. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGO

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngioDynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngioDynamics wasn't on the list.

While AngioDynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here