Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,503,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of Annaly Capital Management worth $411,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $21.85 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

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