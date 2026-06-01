Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Annaly Capital Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 18.4 million shares valued at about $411.0 million.
  • Annaly reported quarterly EPS of $0.76, topping analyst expectations of $0.74, though revenue of $341.56 million came in below estimates.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 12.8%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $24.22.
  • Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management.

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,503,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of Annaly Capital Management worth $411,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $21.85 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Annaly Capital Management Right Now?

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines