Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,346 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.90 and a 1-year high of $448.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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