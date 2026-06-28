APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes $5.50 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Unity Software comprises 5.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 138,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $3,777,829.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,333,230.52. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 24,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $652,890.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 704,360 shares in the company, valued at $19,144,504.80. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of U stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unity Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unity Software wasn't on the list.

While Unity Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here