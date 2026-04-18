Apella Capital LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $405,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. President Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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