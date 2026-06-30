Apollon Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,532 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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