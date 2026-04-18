Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $64.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $298.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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