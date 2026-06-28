Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report) by 549.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 601,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 72,553 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company's stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 747,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,430,786.36. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.81 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.51%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple Hospitality REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple Hospitality REIT wasn't on the list.

While Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here