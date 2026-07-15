Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Holdings Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.57.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AIT opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.34 and a 1 year high of $345.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.57 and a 200-day moving average of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,285.39. This represents a 43.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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