Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total transaction of $979,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $410.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.47 and a 52-week high of $432.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $371.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 21.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.86.

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here