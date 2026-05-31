Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 1,317.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 202,299 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $2,858,543,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $89,247,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $18,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $450.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.47 and a 12 month high of $462.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $470.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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