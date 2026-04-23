Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stake Reduced by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 4.2% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Applied Materials Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $403.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $407.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total value of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,624.78. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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