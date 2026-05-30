AppLovin Corporation $APP is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's 4th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for about 5.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $80,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,214,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.70. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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