AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in AppLovin were worth $49,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $464.63 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $426.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.00. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $222.02 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. AppLovin's revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed software risk‑on tone and pre‑earnings positioning have lifted demand for growth names; options flow shows heavy call activity in APP, consistent with investors betting on a rally into earnings. AppLovin shares rise 4.3%

Renewed software risk‑on tone and pre‑earnings positioning have lifted demand for growth names; options flow shows heavy call activity in APP, consistent with investors betting on a rally into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wells Fargo raised its target; Argus initiated coverage as a strong‑buy with a $520 target) are providing fresh research support and likely encouraging buy‑side positioning. Argus strong-buy / coverage

Recent analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wells Fargo raised its target; Argus initiated coverage as a strong‑buy with a $520 target) are providing fresh research support and likely encouraging buy‑side positioning. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bulls point to an attractive valuation after the pullback; some analysts and writeups view current levels as a buying opportunity given AppLovin’s revenue growth and ad‑tech exposure. Seeking Alpha: Low valuation makes it a buy

Fundamental bulls point to an attractive valuation after the pullback; some analysts and writeups view current levels as a buying opportunity given AppLovin’s revenue growth and ad‑tech exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: AppLovin will report Q1 2026 results after the close on May 6; that timetable is concentrating positioning now but results will determine whether the move sticks. Earnings date

Upcoming catalyst: AppLovin will report Q1 2026 results after the close on May 6; that timetable is concentrating positioning now but results will determine whether the move sticks. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media and retail attention (Zacks, Benzinga, broader coverage) can amplify volatility and volume but doesn’t guarantee directional follow‑through. Zacks coverage

Increased media and retail attention (Zacks, Benzinga, broader coverage) can amplify volatility and volume but doesn’t guarantee directional follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling has continued (numerous open‑market sales across executives with few or no purchases), which can weigh on sentiment and raises governance/assignment questions for some investors. Insider trading breakdown

Heavy insider selling has continued (numerous open‑market sales across executives with few or no purchases), which can weigh on sentiment and raises governance/assignment questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Sector worries (the “SaaSpocalypse” narrative and prior ~40% pullback) remain in headlines and could spark renewed selling if macro or ad‑spend signals weaken. Motley Fool: SaaSpocalypse concerns

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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