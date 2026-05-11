Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Position Cut by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,856,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Mizuho cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.80 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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