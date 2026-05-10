Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Position Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $155,572,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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