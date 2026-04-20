Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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