Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stake Increased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1,561.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,220. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here