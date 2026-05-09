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Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Archer Daniels Midland logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Swedbank AB increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 33,647 more shares and bringing its total to 399,047 shares valued at about $22.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: UBS raised its price target to $90 and issued a buy rating, while JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley kept underweight ratings; overall, ADM’s consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of $74.50.
  • ADM beat earnings estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $0.71 EPS versus $0.66 expected, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, yielding about 2.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,047 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 273,930 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.59. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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