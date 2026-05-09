Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,047 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 273,930 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

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Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.59. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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