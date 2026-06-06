Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,687 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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