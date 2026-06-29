Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 247.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,063 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the energy company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,030 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,968.26. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 359,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,607.10. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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