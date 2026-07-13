Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,312 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ares Management worth $50,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ares Management Stock Up 0.2%

ARES stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

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