Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Opal Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% in the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,147,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,168,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,862 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,751,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $364.04.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $252.35 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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