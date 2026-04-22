argenex SE $ARGX Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 452.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in argenex were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after buying an additional 324,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in argenex by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock worth $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,278 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in argenex by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 169,476 shares of the company's stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,205 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenex by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in argenex by 826.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of argenex stock opened at $805.38 on Wednesday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $765.72 and a 200-day moving average of $819.14.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that argenex SE will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered argenex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Glj Research upgraded argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,016.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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