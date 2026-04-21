Argo Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Argo Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $968.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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