Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,825 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,825 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Argos Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $345.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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