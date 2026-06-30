Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,882 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.14 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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