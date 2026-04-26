Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,176 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More.

Completed second dedicated JAXA (Japan) launch, reinforcing government customer momentum and recurring-launch credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More.

Launched a next-generation High-Performance Star Tracker (ST-HP) aimed at higher-accuracy navigation in harsher radiation environments — expands space-systems product revenue potential and differentiates tech stack. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More.

Industry supply tightness (Blue Origin New Glenn grounding) and Rocket Lab’s growing backlog (~$1.85B referenced in coverage) support pricing power and utilization upside for launches. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More.

Analyst and media pieces compare RKLB to peers and flag potential upside from a SpaceX IPO (increased interest in launch/satellite suppliers), but these are largely thematic and speculative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More.

Coverage and comparisons (vs. Redwire, SpaceX valuation pieces) keep RKLB in investor focus ahead of upcoming earnings; these drive attention but not immediate fundamentals change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~26.6% in April to ~31.5M shares (≈6.3% of shares short; ~1.4 days to cover). That rise increases potential volatility and suggests some investors are betting on near-term downside or profit-taking. (Short-interest data April 15)

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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