Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 97.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,268 shares of the company's stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 263,218 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 879,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 635,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 49,211 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts: Sign Up

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 over the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLEAR Secure

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CLEAR Secure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CLEAR Secure wasn't on the list.

While CLEAR Secure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here