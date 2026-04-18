ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ARM were worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,098,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,678,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARM by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts.

Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More.

Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More.

OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More.

Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More.

Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism — Public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer noting reservations about recent coverage) can weigh on retail sentiment and amplify short‑term volatility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,330 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.33. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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