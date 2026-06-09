Arnhold LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,285 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $233.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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