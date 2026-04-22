Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,986 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $1,994,885.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $179.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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