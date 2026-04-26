Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Stake Reduced by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ARW opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $190.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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