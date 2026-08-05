Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 156,021 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 156,021 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 170,307 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 311,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 224.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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