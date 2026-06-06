Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC Takes $730,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 43,574 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 151,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $4,071,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,808,004.86. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 1,665 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,982.08. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,590 shares of company stock valued at $130,291 and sold 1,120,850 shares valued at $20,462,114. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $24.00 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. TeraWulf's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.72.

View Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

See Also

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