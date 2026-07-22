Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 27,575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 869.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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