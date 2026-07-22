Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 321.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,832 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in HP were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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