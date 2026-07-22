Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,127 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock worth $5,163,241 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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