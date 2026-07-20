Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,175 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $363.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $336.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $566.24.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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