Ascentis Independent Advisors Acquires 5,346 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $554.07 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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