ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,260.42. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,595.31. The company has a market capitalization of $626.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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