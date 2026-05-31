ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Walter Public Investments Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 4.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,654.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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