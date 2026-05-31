Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Walter Public Investments Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walter Public Investments trimmed its ASML stake by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, but the position remains significant at 21,292 shares worth about $22.8 million, making ASML its 7th-largest holding.
  • Recent market coverage on ASML has been mostly upbeat: UBS reportedly raised its price target to €1,900 and kept a Buy rating, while analysts continue to cite ASML’s EUV leadership, AI-related demand, and strong backlog as key strengths.
  • Risks remain, however, as Morningstar downgraded ASML to Sell over valuation concerns, and geopolitical/export-control issues tied to China continue to weigh on sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 4.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,654.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines