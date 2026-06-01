ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in ASML were worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $3,958,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,612.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,654.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,458.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,319.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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