ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,438.99 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $662.46 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,399.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here