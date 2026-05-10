ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 197,717 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,424,000.

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Magnum Ice Cream Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE MICC opened at $14.82 on Friday. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnum Ice Cream currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

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