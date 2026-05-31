ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 54,877 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.9% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $591,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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