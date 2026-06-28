Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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