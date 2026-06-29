Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 52,214 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Ultra Clean worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Ultra Clean's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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